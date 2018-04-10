Commonwealth Games: NI boxing captain Sean McComb involved in nightclub incident

Sean McComb lost in the last 16 of the light welterweight division on Sunday

Northern Ireland's boxing captain Sean McComb has been banned from areas of the Gold Coast at the Commonwealth Games after being involved in an incident in a nightclub.

Police said the 25-year-old was issued with an infringement notice for causing public nuisance (violence) after officers were called to a disturbance at a Surfers Paradise nightclub at 02:45 local time.

No-one was injured but McComb is banned from the Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach Safe Night Precincts areas.

Northern Ireland's chef de mission Robert McVeigh told BBC Sport NI that McComb had not yet returned to the Games Village.

"It's something we have to apologise for to the good people of the Gold Coast who have invited us here and it is very disappointing when something like this happens," he said.

"I'm not aware of exactly where he is but he has made contact with some others in the team. He has apologised for what has happened but that hasn't been officially reported back to me yet.

"This is a serious blow to our reputation. We are held in high esteem throughout the Commonwealth over many, many Commonwealth Games and to have something like this take away from the success we have had so far and the success we are going to have is really, really disappointing.

"We will interview Sean McComb when he comes in and speak to the police in the area to see what action needs to be taken as a result of this."