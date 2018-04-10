Commonwealth Games: McCormack, Wilson, Clarke and Walsh into semi-finals

From the section

Luke McCormack defeated Liam Wilson of Australia to reach the boxing semi-finals

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Three more English boxers are guaranteed Commonwealth Games bronze medals after quarter-final victories.

European silver medallist Luke McCormack defeated Australia's Liam Wilson in the men's 64kg category while Cheavon Clarke beat Scotland's Scott Forrest at 91kg.

Rio Olympian Galal Yafai progressed in the men's 46-49kg category.

Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh will also win a medal after victory in her women's 57kg last-eight bout.

They join fellow home nations boxers Sandy Ryan, Rosie Eccles, Kristina O'Hara and Lauren Price in the medal bouts.