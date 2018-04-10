Commonwealth Games: Guernsey's James McLaughlin targets 2020 medal after sixth place on Gold Coast
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Guernsey's James McLaughlin is aiming for a time trial medal at the 2020 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after finishing sixth on the Gold Coast.
The 27-year-old's time of 49 mins 54.12 secs was 1:41.08 behind Cameron Meyer's gold-medal winning time for Australia, but his placing was four better than the 10th he achieved in 2014.
"I don't think i could have given much more, I left it all out on the course.
"I wanted to get a medal today, I was close to it," McLaughlin said.
Teammate Seb Tremlett finished 12th, with Guernsey's third rider Jack English in 17th place.
"I haven't raced for a long time," McLaughlin told BBC Radio Guernsey.
"I had an injury last year, I fractured a load of ribs and lost a few months racing, so it was a bit of a difficult preparation.
"I'm still chasing a medal, I was 10th in Glasgow.
"Getting a medal in Birmingham would definitely be a big ambition of mine," he added.
Meanwhile, Guernsey's Karina Jackson finished 17th of the 19 riders in the women's time trial.