Commonwealth Games: Guernsey's James McLaughlin targets 2020 medal after sixth place on Gold Coast

James McLaughlin
James McLaughlin improved on his placing at Glasgow 2014 by four places
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Guernsey's James McLaughlin is aiming for a time trial medal at the 2020 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after finishing sixth on the Gold Coast.

The 27-year-old's time of 49 mins 54.12 secs was 1:41.08 behind Cameron Meyer's gold-medal winning time for Australia, but his placing was four better than the 10th he achieved in 2014.

"I don't think i could have given much more, I left it all out on the course.

"I wanted to get a medal today, I was close to it," McLaughlin said.

Teammate Seb Tremlett finished 12th, with Guernsey's third rider Jack English in 17th place.

"I haven't raced for a long time," McLaughlin told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I had an injury last year, I fractured a load of ribs and lost a few months racing, so it was a bit of a difficult preparation.

"I'm still chasing a medal, I was 10th in Glasgow.

"Getting a medal in Birmingham would definitely be a big ambition of mine," he added.

Meanwhile, Guernsey's Karina Jackson finished 17th of the 19 riders in the women's time trial.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

BBC coverage