Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Duncan Scott takes medal tally to six

Scott (left) shows off his silver medal as he shares the podium with Mitch Larkin and Clyde Lewis

Scotland's Duncan Scott picked up his sixth medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, finishing second in the 200m individual medley.

The 20-year-old finished in one minute 57.86 seconds, 0.21 secs behind Australia's Mitch Larkin.

Scott was already the most decorated Scottish athlete at a single Games.

He won the 100m freestyle and has four bronze medals from the 200m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle.

"It was so close but Mitch has swum unbelievably well at this meet," said Scott, who goes for one last event in the 4x100m medley. "That was his fourth gold. He is just untouchable.

"It was a great battle and a PB (personal best) as well, so I'm happy with that. It's a tough event, one that I'm getting used to and getting better at."

There were three Scots in the 200m individual medley final, with Mark Szaranek in fourth place and Dan Wallace sixth.