NI Commonwealth Games team chef de mission Robert McVeigh says Sean McComb's involvement in a nightclub incident on Gold Coast is "a serious blow to our reputation".

McVeigh, who is also chairman of the Commonwealth Games Council in Northern Ireland, expressed his disappointment after Queensland police earlier issued a statement saying that a man from Northern Ireland had been issued with an infringement notice for "public nuisance (violence)" overnight.

No-one was injured but the man was issued with a banning notice for Surfers Paradise and the Broadbeach Safe Night Precincts in the city.