Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh says she felt "a wee bit sluggish" in her quarter-final win over Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
The Belfast featherweight is assured of at least a bronze medal at the Games after the referee stopped her contest against Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana on the Gold Coast in the third round.