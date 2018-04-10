BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Clarke triumphs over Forrest in thrilling final round

Clarke triumphs over Forrest in thrilling final round

A battle of Britain clash sees Scotland's Scott Forrest beaten by Cheavon Clarke of England, who progresses to the semi-finals and a guaranteed bronze.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day six of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Asher-Smith targets faster time after easing into semi-finals

Available to UK users only.

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Clarke triumphs over Forrest in thrilling final round

Video

Gold and bronze for England on beam

Video

Shuttlecock stuck in racquet as England win bronze

Video

'Beautiful goal' caps Scotland win over Ghana

Video

Bevan wins Wales' first gymnastics medal of Games

Video

Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final

Top Stories