BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Clarke triumphs over Forrest in thrilling final round
- From the section Commonwealth Games
A battle of Britain clash sees Scotland's Scott Forrest beaten by Cheavon Clarke of England, who progresses to the semi-finals and a guaranteed bronze.
