Commonwealth Games: England's Ben Proud claims gold as Andrew Pozzi struggles

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Ben Proud retained his men's 50m freestyle swimming title at the Commonwealth Games, but compatriot Andrew Pozzi faltered in the men's 110m hurdles.

Proud, 23, won gold in 21.35 seconds, ahead of Bradley Tandy of South Africa and Cameron McEvoy from Australia.

But there was disappointment on the track for Pozzi as an error-strewn performance led to him finishing seventh as gold went to Jamaica's Ronald Levy.

The home nations dominated the shooting as Wales' David Phelps won 50m rifle prone gold, and England's David Luckman and Parag Patel won the Queen's Prize pairs.

Elsewhere, England's Harry Tanfield won silver in the men's individual cycling time trial while Hayley Simmonds took bronze in the women's event.

England's Louise Sugden won silver in the women's heavyweight Para-powerlifting after team-mates Zoe Newson and Ali Jawad took bronze in the women's and men's lightweight divisions respectively.

Proud moment in the pool

After a rare disappointment for Adam Peaty on Monday, attention switched to another of England's swimming's stars on Tuesday - and Proud delivered.

His time was slightly slower than the Games record of 21.30 he set in the heats, but was enough to take gold.

"I'm very pleased with that. Last night was about the time, but that was all about the medal," Proud said.

"It's been a really special night. I am very positive for the rest of the year."

Victory brought Proud his second medal of the Games, having won 4x100m freestyle silver.

It also provided some consolation for being disqualified in his 50m butterfly heat for a false start, moments after setting what would have been a Games record.

Pozzi makes 'too many mistakes' in hurdles

Pozzi won gold in the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships in March and was tipped for success on the Gold Coast.

However, the 25-year-old hit the first hurdle at the the Carrara Stadium and was unable to make up the lost ground.

Jamaica's Levy won ahead of countryman Hansle Parchment in 13.19 seconds, with Australia's Nicholas Hough taking bronze.

"It was an untidy race with mistakes," Pozzi said. "I made too many and wasn't good enough."

More Tanfield success, tears of joy for Simmonds

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Harry Tanfield takes silver in the men's individual time trial

Harry Tanfield joined his brother Charlie in the medals with silver in the men's individual time trial.

Charlie, 21, had won gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the team pursuit in the velodrome last week.

Harry, 23, made it an even more memorable Games for the family as he finished 30 seconds behind winner Cameron Meyer of Australia.

Jersey's Dan Halksworth finished 26th as he became the first athlete to compete in three different sports at three different Games.

The 32-year-old featured in swimming in 2006 and triathlon in Glasgow four years ago.

Simmonds later took England's second time-trial medal of the day with bronze in the women's event.

The 29-year-old, who switched from rowing to cycling in 2010 and lost 45kg in weight, was in tears as she finished.

However, there was frustration for Simmonds' England team-mate Melissa Lowther, who was prevented from competing.

An administrative error by Team England meant she was not formally entered into the event which left her "gutted".

Happy returns for Phelps, success again for Luckman and Patel

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Wales' David Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales

Phelps won 50m rifle prone gold on his 41st birthday with a Games record, as Scotland's Neil Stirton and Kenneth Parr of England claimed silver and bronze respectively.

The 2006 champion triumphed with a total score of 248.8 to defeat Stirton in the final elimination round.

"It is truly awesome and epic," Phelps said. "I managed to hold my nerve and just rely on 20 or 30 years of experience.

"My friends and family came halfway around the world to see me. Having the crowd sing 'Happy Birthday' to me afterwards was very special."

Luckman and Patel beat Wales duo Gareth Morris and Chris Watson to retain the Queen's Prize pairs title they won at Glasgow 2014.

Scotland's Ian Shaw and Alexander Walker won the bronze as the home nations dominated the final standings.