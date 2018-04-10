BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Hayley Simmonds claims women's road cycling time trial bronze
Simmonds claims women's time trial bronze
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England cyclist Simmonds only took up road racing to lose weight but capped her story with Commonwealth bronze in the women's time trial on the Gold Coast.
