Commonwealth Games: David Phelps strikes gold as Wales celebrate six medals

Commonwealth Games: Wales' David Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales

David Phelps won 50m rifle prone gold with a Games record score as Wales celebrated six medals on day six of the Commonwealth Games as they close-in on a record haul.

Swimmer Daniel Jervis won silver in the 1500m freestyle, while Georgia Davies won bronze in the 50m backstroke and the 4x100m medley relay final.

Shooters Gareth Morris and Chris Watson won silver in the Queen's prize pairs.

Athlete Melissa Courtney claimed bronze in the 1500m with a new personal best.

However, 11-year old Anna Hursey was eliminated from the table tennis event despite winning one of her two singles matches.

Wales have won 22 medals after six days, having accrued seven gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.

Phenomenal Phelps

Phelps won 50m rifle prone gold with a Games record score, as England's Kenneth Parr and Scotland's Neil Stirton completed the medal positions.

"It is truly awesome and epic," Phelps told BBC Sport Wales after winning gold on his 41st birthday.

"It is a very pleasant surprise. I knew I had it in me to get to the final, but I managed to hold my nerve and just rely on 20 or 30 years of experience.

"Having the crowd sing 'Happy Birthday' to me afterwards was very special.

"My friends and family came halfway around the world to see me."

England's David Luckman and Parag Patel beat Wales' Morris and Watson to retain their Queen's Prize pairs shooting title.

'I will come back next time to win gold' - Daniel Jervis

Joy for Jervis

On the final night in the pool, Wales won three medals as a brilliant swim from Jervis saw him upgrade the bronze he won in Glasgow after he beat his lifetime best by three seconds, finishing behind Australia's Jack McLoughlin who added a gold to his silver from the 400m freestyle event.

Davies won bronze in the women's 50m backstroke final. The 27-year-old, defending her Commonwealth title, had clocked the fastest time in qualifying, but was beaten in what was almost a photo finish on the line. It was a third successive Games medal for Davies in the event.

The Wales 4x100m medley relay team of Davies, Chloe Tutton, Alys Thomas and Kathryn Greenslade won bronze as they beat the national record by five seconds.

However, Xavier Castelli was denied as he finished eighth in the men's 200m individual medley final and Ellena Jones failed to qualify for the final of the women's 400 metre freestyle which Jazz Carlin opted not to compete in.

Hursey, 11, shines on individual debut

Track success

Courtney overcame a delayed start to the 1500m final with a storming personal best of 4:03.44 by two seconds to claim third place behind South African Caster Semanya who set a new Commonwealth Games record.

"I'm in complete shock, I can't believe I ran that fast," said Courtney.

"I felt strong in the last 100m, the crowd were going crazy, and I'd tried to pretend the crowd were cheering for me as I came past the Aussie.

"I've got so many family and fans out here, it's my first big final, and it went so well."

Carys Parry finished sixth in the hammer with a throw of 61.58m. Ben Gregory finished seventh overall in the decathlon while Curtis Matthews did not complete the gruelling 10-event discipline.

It was a largely positive day for Wales on the table tennis stage despite the elimination of 11-year old Hursey.

The Cardiff schoolgirl started with a 4-0 win against Uganda's Hamila Nambozo in lightning quick time, needing just 17 minutes to set up a winner-take-all showdown with Li Sian Alice Chang from Malaysia.

However, experience told as Chang won 4-0 to reach the last 32, where she will be competing with two Welsh players.

Wales' Chloe Thomas made a strong start beating Pakistan's Fatima Khan and Angelisa Freeman 4-0, to join teammate Charlotte Carey who had already advanced.

Georgia Davies 'proud' to be on podium

No rest for Evans

There was no rest for Wales' squash bronze medal winner Tesni Evans as she won both of her opening doubles games, partnering Deon Saffery in the women's and Peter Creed in the mixed events.

There was also a walkover for Creed and Joel Makin in the men's doubles.

Nerys Pearce finished fourth in the para-weightlifting women's heavyweight category while Nathan Stephens was 10th in the men's Lightweight Para powerlifting.

In the men's heavyweight category, Sean Gaffney finished 10th.

Julie Thomas and Gilbert Miles lost 11-9 to South Africa in the semi-finals of the B2/B3 mixed pairs bowls, but the pair still have a chance to win a bronze medal tomorrow.

The women's pairs beat Jersey 22-14, while the women's triples beat Zambia 23-20. There was a comfortable 23-10 victory for the men's fours against Canada.

There were two wins for pairs champion Daniel Salmon before a defeat against Australian Aaron Wilson in the men's singles.

In cycling, Peter Kibble finished 15th in the men's road individual time trial.

Highlights: England battle back to beat Wales 3-2

Comeback dents Wales' hockey hopes

Wales lost 3-2 in the men's hockey to England after England fought back from two goals down to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Sam Ward completed a hat-trick with two minutes to spare to seal victory after Luke Hawker and Ben Francis had put Wales in front before half-time.

Wales netball suffered their fourth successive defeat with a 76-40 loss against Uganda.