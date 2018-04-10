BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's 'Cinderellas' beat favourites Nigeria to make basketball semi-finals
Scotland's 'Cinderellas' make basketball semi-finals
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland's 'Cinderellas' upset the odds to beat favourites Nigeria 66-61 to make the basketball semi-finals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
