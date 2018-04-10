Commonwealth Games: England's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle gold

From the section

Commonwealth Games: Proud storms to 50m freestyle gold

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

English swimmer Ben Proud successfully defended his 50m freestyle title at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 23-year-old clocked 21.35 seconds to beat South Africa's Bradley Tandy and Australia's Cameron McEvoy, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Proud's team-mates Holly Hibbott and Ellie Faulkner won silver and bronze in the women's 400m freestyle.

Scot Duncan Scott won 200m individual medley silver and Wales' Georgia Davies took 50m backstroke bronze.

Davies was unable to retain her title from Glasgow 2014 as Australia's Emily Seebohm won gold.

Scott's medal was his sixth of the Games, capped by 100m freestyle gold.

Proud had set a new Games record of 21.30 in the heats before going on to win gold - having earlier won 4x100m freestyle silver on the Gold Coast.

English team-mate David Cumberlidge finished fourth, missing out on bronze by eight hundredths of a second.

Proud was disqualified in his 50m butterfly heat earlier in the Games for a false start, moments after setting what would have been a new Games record.