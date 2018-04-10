Commonwealth Games: Anna Hursey knocked out of women's singles

Media playback is not supported on this device Hursey, 11, shines on individual debut

Many children her age may be starting to drive their parents a little crazy during the school holidays.

But 11-year-old Anna Hursey has made the table tennis world sit up and take notice.

Former Commonwealth champion Matthew Syed has called her "the real deal" and has tipped her for great things in the future.

Having already played for Wales in the women's team event at the Commonwealth Games, she was in singles action on Tuesday.

The youngest athlete at the Games beat Uganda's Halima Nambozo 4-0 in her opening group match.

But she lost 4-0 to Malaysia's Li Sian Alice Chang - ranked 126 places above her - in her second group game to miss out on a place in the last 32.