Commonwealth Games: England's Andrew Pozzi finishes outside medals in 110m hurdles

England's Andrew Pozzi (furthest right) struggled to regain his momentum after hitting the first hurdle

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's Andrew Pozzi missed out on a medal in the 110m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games as Jamaica took gold and silver.

Ronald Levy won ahead of countryman Hansle Parchment in 13.19 seconds, with Australia's Nicholas Hough securing bronze.

Pozzi, 25, admitted he "wasn't good enough" after hitting the first hurdle at the Carrara Stadium.

He won gold in the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships in March.

This performance was nowhere near as slick as the final in Birmingham and Pozzi never recovered his momentum as the Jamaican pair went away from him and his technique faltered under the pressure.

"I was trying to play catch up but I rushed it," he told BBC Sport.

"I started to make some headway but through rushing things made mistakes and it just wasn't good.

"There were several people who did a better job and they got what they deserved."

With Jamaica's world and Olympic champion Omar McLeod opting to miss the Games, Pozzi knows there are more testing fields to overcome if he wants to claim major medals.

For Levy it underlined his claims to being the main threat to McLeod's dominance.

The 25-year-old was the only man to beat his compatriot in 2017 with a break-out win at the Diamond League event in Paris.

Earlier in the day

Scotland's flagbearer Eilidh Doyle, who has silver medals from the last two Commonwealth Games, overcame an outside lane draw to make the 400m hurdles final.

The 31-year-old has not raced over barriers since September but looked assured as she won her heat in 54.80 seconds.

British record holder Dina-Asher Smith of England also eased through to the next round in the 200m, easing up well before the line as she won her heat in 23.28.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica and Rio 2016's 400m gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also advanced with victories in one of the most eagerly-awaited events on the card.

With 74 entrants, the men's 200m has the biggest field of any athletics event at the Games. England's Zharnel Hughes, attempting to recapture the form that took him to fifth in the 2015 World Championships at just 20, was second fastest into the semi-finals in 20.34 seconds.

England's Kyle Langford and Scotland's Jake Wightman progressed to the 800m final, with Botswana's defending champion and London 2012 silver medallist Nijel Amos fastest into Thursday's medal-decider.

Defending decathlon champion Damian Warner threw away a 223-point lead in the eighth event of the men's decathlon, failing to clear his opening height of 4.50m in the pole vault to sink his bid for gold.

Canadian Warner, who had hoped to break the Commonwealth Games points record set by Daley Thompson in 1986, slipped to sixth and out of contention before the evening session.