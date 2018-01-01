Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's Triple Jump results

Final

RankCountryNameResult
1JAMShanieka Ricketts14.52
2JAMKimberly Williams14.34
3DMAThea Lafond13.92
4LESLerato Sechele13.57
5NGRBlessing Ibrahim13.48
6TRIAyanna Alexander13.47
7CMRJoelle Sandrine Mbumi Nkouindjin13.45
8GUYNatricia Hooper13.36
9BAHTamara Myers13.15
10GHANadia Eke13.05
11GUYNatrena Hooper12.62
PNGRellie KaputinNM

Top Stories