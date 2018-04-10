Commonwealth Games: England beat Scotland in men's beach volleyball quarters

From the section

England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf took the 2-0 victory in 38 minutes

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf beat Scotland's Robin Miedzybrodzki and Seain Cook to reach the semi-finals of the beach volleyball at the Commonwealth Games.

Their compatriots Jessica Grimshaw and Victoria Palmer were beaten by Vanuatu pair Pata Miller and Linline Matauatu at Coolangatta.

Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts are also out.

They lost to Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan of Canada.