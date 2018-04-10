Northern Ireland boxers Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh have set their sights on winning Commonwealth Games gold after securing at least a bronze by making the semi-finals.

Lisburn fighter Walker beat Moroke Mokhotho of Lesotho on a 4-1 split decision in the bantamweight division.

Walsh, whose sister Michaela is also through to the semi-finals, was awarded a unanimous win over New Zealander Leroy Hindley.