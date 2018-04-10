BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Walker and Walsh targeting boxing gold

Walker and Walsh targeting boxing gold

Northern Ireland boxers Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh have set their sights on winning Commonwealth Games gold after securing at least a bronze by making the semi-finals.

Lisburn fighter Walker beat Moroke Mokhotho of Lesotho on a 4-1 split decision in the bantamweight division.

Walsh, whose sister Michaela is also through to the semi-finals, was awarded a unanimous win over New Zealander Leroy Hindley.

Top Stories