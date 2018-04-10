BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Rachael Vanderwal fires England women into basketball semi-finals

Rachael Vanderwal fires England into the women's basketball semi-finals, scoring 22 points in a 62-40 win against Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games.

