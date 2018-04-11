Commonwealth Games: England earn record win over New Zealand
England secured their biggest netball win over New Zealand to finish top of their group at the Commonwealth Games.
The 54-45 victory - their first Commonwealth triumph over New Zealand - maintains the Roses' unbeaten run and they now face Jamaica in the semi-finals on Saturday.
In Pool B, Scotland lost 57-37 to debutants Uganda, who only missed out on the semi-finals on goal difference.
Northern Ireland beat Fiji 73-46 to finish fourth in Pool A.
England's goal attack Helen Housby said: "That was one of our goals coming into the Commonwealths - to be one of the top two in a major event.
"It is a little bit of history for us. We have put a lot of hard work in over the last couple of years to get that victory."
The hosts and tournament favourites will face New Zealand in the other semi-final, making it the first time the gold medal will not be contested by the two sides in Commonwealth Games history.