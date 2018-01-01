Commonwealth Games: Shooting - Men's Double Trap
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Result
|1
|SCO
|David MCMATH
|74 (GR)
|2
|IOM
|Tim KNEALE
|70
|3
|IND
|Ankur MITTAL
|53
|4
|IND
|Ashab MOHD
|43
|5
|PKN
|Aamer IQBAL
|31
|6
|AUS
|James WILLETT
|23
Qualification
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Result
|1
|SCO
|David Mcmath
|137 (+6)
|QF
|2
|IND
|Ashab Mohd
|137 (+5)
|QF
|3
|IOM
|Tim Kneale
|135
|QF
|4
|AUS
|James Willett
|134
|QF
|5
|IND
|Ankur Mittal
|133
|QF
|6
|PKN
|Aamer Iqbal
|132
|QF
|7
|CYP
|Stephen Theodotou
|131
|8
|ENG
|Matthew French
|130
|9
|MLT
|William Chetcuti
|130
|10
|SCO
|Calum Fraser
|129
|11
|NZ
|Scott Wilson
|127
|12
|MLT
|Nathan-Lee Xuereb
|125
|13
|ENG
|Steven Scott
|124
|14
|PKN
|Muhammad Farrukh Nadeem
|122
|15
|MAS
|Benjamin Cheng Jie Khor
|119
|16
|MAS
|Wei Jin Eng
|117
|17
|IOM
|Jake Keeling
|111
|18
|NFK
|Brancker South
|107
|19
|SAM
|Francis Caffarelli
|98
|20
|FIJ
|Swee Phua
|97
|21
|NFK
|Clinton Judd
|91
|22
|NIU
|Morgan Magatogia
|88
|23
|FIJ
|Quintyn Stephen
|84
|24
|FLK
|Graham Didlick
|79
|25
|SAM
|Ioane Galuvao
|75
|26
|NIU
|Toutu Talaiti
|74
|27
|FLK
|Glen Smith
|69