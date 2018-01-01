Commonwealth Games: Shooting - Men's Double Trap

Final

RankCountryNameResult
1SCODavid MCMATH74 (GR)
2IOMTim KNEALE70
3INDAnkur MITTAL53
4INDAshab MOHD43
5PKNAamer IQBAL31
6AUSJames WILLETT23

Qualification

RankCountryNameResult
1SCODavid Mcmath137 (+6)QF
2INDAshab Mohd137 (+5)QF
3IOMTim Kneale135QF
4AUSJames Willett134QF
5INDAnkur Mittal133QF
6PKNAamer Iqbal132QF
7CYPStephen Theodotou131
8ENGMatthew French130
9MLTWilliam Chetcuti130
10SCOCalum Fraser129
11NZScott Wilson127
12MLTNathan-Lee Xuereb125
13ENGSteven Scott124
14PKNMuhammad Farrukh Nadeem122
15MASBenjamin Cheng Jie Khor119
16MASWei Jin Eng117
17IOMJake Keeling111
18NFKBrancker South107
19SAMFrancis Caffarelli98
20FIJSwee Phua97
21NFKClinton Judd91
22NIUMorgan Magatogia88
23FIJQuintyn Stephen84
24FLKGraham Didlick79
25SAMIoane Galuvao75
26NIUToutu Talaiti74
27FLKGlen Smith69

