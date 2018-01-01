Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic Gymnastics - Team All-Around results

Qualifying

Rotation 1 Rank Country Name Hoop Ball Clubs Ribbon Total 1 CYP Diamanto Evripidou 14.550 14.600 14.375 13.450 56.975 2 CYP Viktoria Skittidi 12.750 11.350 13.900 11.450 49.450 3 CYP Eleni Ellina 12.100 11.650 11.700 11.550 47.000 4 SRI Anna-Marie Ondaatje 10.800 11.675 12.050 10.350 44.875 5 SA Grace Legote 9.100 11.700 11.350 10.500 42.650 6 SGP Aiko Tan 9.500 11.150 10.200 7.750 38.600 7 SA Chris-Marie Van Wyk 8.950 8.850 10.200 7.200 35.200 8 NZL Stella Ebert 10.400 7.400 9.300 7.550 34.650 9 IND Meghana Gundlapally 9.900 7.300 10.000 7.400 34.600 10 NGR Jade Faulkner 9.800 8.500 9.500 6.000 33.800 11 GIB Emma Bosio 6.550 5.700 5.650 5.400 23.300

For a full breakdown of results for each athlete and apparatus, please visit the official Commonwealth site.