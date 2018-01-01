Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic Gymnastics - Team All-Around results
Qualifying
|Rotation 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Hoop
|Ball
|Clubs
|Ribbon
|Total
|1
|CYP
|Diamanto Evripidou
|14.550
|14.600
|14.375
|13.450
|56.975
|2
|CYP
|Viktoria Skittidi
|12.750
|11.350
|13.900
|11.450
|49.450
|3
|CYP
|Eleni Ellina
|12.100
|11.650
|11.700
|11.550
|47.000
|4
|SRI
|Anna-Marie Ondaatje
|10.800
|11.675
|12.050
|10.350
|44.875
|5
|SA
|Grace Legote
|9.100
|11.700
|11.350
|10.500
|42.650
|6
|SGP
|Aiko Tan
|9.500
|11.150
|10.200
|7.750
|38.600
|7
|SA
|Chris-Marie Van Wyk
|8.950
|8.850
|10.200
|7.200
|35.200
|8
|NZL
|Stella Ebert
|10.400
|7.400
|9.300
|7.550
|34.650
|9
|IND
|Meghana Gundlapally
|9.900
|7.300
|10.000
|7.400
|34.600
|10
|NGR
|Jade Faulkner
|9.800
|8.500
|9.500
|6.000
|33.800
|11
|GIB
|Emma Bosio
|6.550
|5.700
|5.650
|5.400
|23.300
For a full breakdown of results for each athlete and apparatus, please visit the official Commonwealth site.