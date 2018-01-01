Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic Gymnastics - Team All-Around results

Qualifying

Rotation 1
RankCountryNameHoopBallClubsRibbonTotal
1CYPDiamanto Evripidou14.55014.60014.37513.45056.975
2CYPViktoria Skittidi12.75011.35013.90011.45049.450
3CYPEleni Ellina12.10011.65011.70011.55047.000
4SRIAnna-Marie Ondaatje10.80011.67512.05010.35044.875
5SAGrace Legote9.10011.70011.35010.50042.650
6SGPAiko Tan9.50011.15010.2007.75038.600
7SAChris-Marie Van Wyk8.9508.85010.2007.20035.200
8NZLStella Ebert10.4007.4009.3007.55034.650
9INDMeghana Gundlapally9.9007.30010.0007.40034.600
10NGRJade Faulkner9.8008.5009.5006.00033.800
11GIBEmma Bosio6.5505.7005.6505.40023.300

For a full breakdown of results for each athlete and apparatus, please visit the official Commonwealth site.

