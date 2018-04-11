England's Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance win silver with a back two-and-a-half somersault on their final effort in the women's synchronised 3m springboard amid amusing scenes as the judges were forced to use old-school scorecards after a glitch with the scoring system.

Australians Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan took gold, while Malaysia's Mun Yee Leong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri won bronze.

