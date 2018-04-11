Commonwealth Games: England's Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance win diving silver

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance win diving silver

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance won Commonwealth Games diving silver in the women's synchronised 3m springboard.

Australians Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan won gold and Malaysia's Mun Yee Leong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri bronze.

Blagg said she and Torrance, who first competed together in January, only had two weeks training before the Games.

"We were like, 'we'll just wing it, throw the dice and see what happens' and it went pretty well," she said.

Australian favourites Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith failed their final dive and fell from first to last.

Blagg and Torrance were also helped when Canadians Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beulieu scored just 33.48 in their fourth dive, having led earlier in the dramatic final.

Blagg was reigning champion in the event having won gold in Glasgow with Rebecca Gallantree, who has since retired.