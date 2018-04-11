BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'England have arrived!' - England reach netball semi-finals
'England have arrived!' - Roses reach netball semi-finals
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England record their first victory against New Zealand in a Commonwealth Games, winning 54-45 to maintain their 100% record and reach the semi-finals as winners of Pool B.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale
WATCH MORE: Northern Ireland secure first Commonwealths netball win
Available to UK users only