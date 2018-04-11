BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'England have arrived!' - England reach netball semi-finals

'England have arrived!' - Roses reach netball semi-finals

England record their first victory against New Zealand in a Commonwealth Games, winning 54-45 to maintain their 100% record and reach the semi-finals as winners of Pool B.

