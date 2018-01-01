Commonwealth Games: Diving – Men's 1m Springboard results

Result - Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary

RankStarting OrderNameCountryResultQualified
11Jack LaugherEngland(ENG)399.80Q
27Yona Knight-WisdomJamaica (JAM)368.15Q
39James HeatlyScotland (SCO)366.05Q
45Ross HaslamEngland (ENG)363.75Q
515Matthew CarterAustralia (AUS)361.45Q
63James ConnorAustralia (AUS)354.45Q
711Ahmad Amsyar AzmanMalaysia (MAS)343.75Q
814Muhammad Syafiq PutehMalaysia (MAS)306.80Q
92Jack HaslamEngland (ENG)305.40Q
1013Tze Liang OoiMalaysia (MAS)302.30Q
1110Lucas ThomsonScotland (SCO)295.40Q
126Kurtis MathewsAustralia (AUS)258.15Q
138Liam StoneNew Zealand (NZL)255.90Reserved qualification for next phase
144Mark LeeSingapore (SGP)236.60Reserved qualification for next phase
1512Sahan PeirisSri Lanka (SRI)181.25

