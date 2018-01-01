Commonwealth Games: Diving – Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard results
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Result
|1
|Esther Qin/Georgia Sheehan
|Australia
|284.10
|2
|Alicia Blagg/Katherine Torrance
|England
|276.90
|3
|Mun Yee Leong/Nur Dhabitah Sabri
|Malaysia
|264.90
|4
|Elizabeth Cui/Yu Qian Goh
|New Zealand
|251.70
|5
|Jennifer Abel/Melissa Citrini-Beauleiu
|Canada
|246.78
|6
|Micaela Bouter/Nicole Gillis
|South Africa
|238.80
|7
|Maddison Keeney/Anabelle Smith
|Australia
|224.31