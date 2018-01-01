Commonwealth Games: Diving – Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard results

RankNameCountryResult
1Esther Qin/Georgia SheehanAustralia284.10
2Alicia Blagg/Katherine TorranceEngland276.90
3Mun Yee Leong/Nur Dhabitah SabriMalaysia264.90
4Elizabeth Cui/Yu Qian GohNew Zealand251.70
5Jennifer Abel/Melissa Citrini-BeauleiuCanada246.78
6Micaela Bouter/Nicole GillisSouth Africa238.80
7Maddison Keeney/Anabelle SmithAustralia224.31

