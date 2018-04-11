Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Linda Pearson wins double trap bronze

Linda Pearson's final score of 87 was nine less than that of gold medal winner Shreyasi Singh

Linda Pearson held her nerve to win bronze for Scotland in the double trap at the Commonwealth Games as India's Shreyasi Singh took a dramatic gold.

The medal meant Scotland have equalled their record haul for an away Games of 29, set in Melbourne in 2006.

The 54-year-old Sheffield-born shooter from Falkirk, who finished one target ahead of India's Varsha Varman, then announced her retirement from shooting.

Australia's Emma Cox took silver, missing out on gold after a shoot-off.

England's Rachel Parish, an A&E doctor from Nottingham, was unable to repeat the bronze she won in Glasgow four years ago, finishing sixth after hitting four targets fewer than Pearson overall at the Shooting Centre on Australia's Gold Coast.

On her future, Pearson said: "Probably at my age, I'm going to retire from Olympic disciplines. There is no shooting at Birmingham [2022], so this will be it for me."