BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: A day off with triathletes Non Stanford and Vicky Holland
'That's a bit high!' - A day off with British triathletes
- From the section Commonwealth Games
British triathletes Non Stanford and Vicky Holland enjoy a sunny day off at the Gold Coast, cuddling koalas and taking in the views at the top of Australia's highest building.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: 'England have arrived!' - Roses reach netball semi-finals