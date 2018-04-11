BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI bowler Gary Kelly content after booking singles quarter-final spot

Kelly content after booking singles quarter-final spot

Northern Ireland bowler Gary Kelly books his place in the quarter-finals on the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games despite losing his final group game.

Kelly was beaten 21-12 by Canada's Ryan Bester but the Ballymoney says he is content with his form on the drying Gold Coast green.

He will face Australian Aaron Wilson in the last eight.

Video is UK only.

