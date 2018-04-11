Commonwealth Games: England to play for beach volleyball bronze

Media playback is not supported on this device Australia cruise past England to reach gold medal match

England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf were beaten by top seeds Australia in the beach volleyball semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

The third seeds lost both sets against Christopher McHugh and Damien Schumann and will now contest the bronze medal on Thursday (06:30 BST).

Australia are yet to drop a set on the Gold Coast and will take on unbeaten favourites Canada for gold on Thursday.

Gregory and Sheaf face fourth seeds New Zealand in the battle for bronze.

New Zealand brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea beat the English pair 2-1 in their group match earlier in the competition.

Canada and Australia could also meet in the women's gold medal match as both teams play for a spot in Wednesday's semi-finals.