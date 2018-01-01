2018 Commonwealth Games: Cycling: Cross Country - Women's

Race Results

RankNameCountryResultTime Behind
1Annie LastENG1.18.02+0:00
2Evie RichardsENG1.18.50+0:48
3Haley SmithCAN1.20.26+2:24
4Emily BattyCAN1.21.02+3:00
5Isla ShortSCO1.21.34+3:32
6Rebecca McConnellAUS1.22.32+4:30
7Mariske StraussRSA1.22.50+4:48
8Michelle VorsterNAM1.23.37+5:35
9Samara SheppardNZL1.23.46+5:44
10Antri ChristofouCYPLAP+10:01
11Cherie RedeckerRSALAP+10:52
12Likeleli MasitiseLESLAP+10:03
Flora DuffyBERDNS

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured