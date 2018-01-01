2018 Commonwealth Games: Cycling: Cross Country - Women's
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Race Results
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Time Behind
|1
|Annie Last
|ENG
|1.18.02
|+0:00
|2
|Evie Richards
|ENG
|1.18.50
|+0:48
|3
|Haley Smith
|CAN
|1.20.26
|+2:24
|4
|Emily Batty
|CAN
|1.21.02
|+3:00
|5
|Isla Short
|SCO
|1.21.34
|+3:32
|6
|Rebecca McConnell
|AUS
|1.22.32
|+4:30
|7
|Mariske Strauss
|RSA
|1.22.50
|+4:48
|8
|Michelle Vorster
|NAM
|1.23.37
|+5:35
|9
|Samara Sheppard
|NZL
|1.23.46
|+5:44
|10
|Antri Christofou
|CYP
|LAP
|+10:01
|11
|Cherie Redecker
|RSA
|LAP
|+10:52
|12
|Likeleli Masitise
|LES
|LAP
|+10:03
|Flora Duffy
|BER
|DNS