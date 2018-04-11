BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell slips into pool mid-interview

BBC Breakfast's Bushell slips into pool mid-interview

BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell's interview with a group of England's swimmers, including Adam Peaty, takes a turn for the worse as he accidentally falls in the pool.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: 'That's a bit high!' - A day off with British triathletes

Available to UK users only

Top Stories