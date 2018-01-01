2018 Commonwealth Games: Cycling: Cross Country - Men's
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Time Behind
|1
|Samuel Gaze
|NZL
|1:17:36
|+0:00
|2
|Anton Cooper
|NZL
|1:17:36
|+0:00
|3
|Alan Hatherly
|RSA
|1:17:56
|+0:20
|4
|Ben Oliver
|NZL
|1:18:41
|+1:05
|5
|Frazer Clacherty
|ENG
|1:19:14
|+1:38
|6
|Leandre Bouchard
|CAN
|1:19:15
|+1:39
|7
|Daniel McConnell
|AUS
|1:19:59
|+2:23
|8
|Cameron Orr
|NI
|1:20:06
|+2:30
|9
|Grant Ferguson
|SCO
|1:22:29
|+4:53
|10
|Nicholas Corlett
|IOM
|1.26.20
|+8:44
|11
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson
|WAL
|1:26:37
|+9:01
|12
|Tristan De Lange
|NAM
|1:26:59
|+9:23
|13
|James Roe
|GGY
|1:27:06
|+9:30
|14
|Rhys Hidrio
|JEY
|1:27:42
|+10:06
|15
|Andreas Miltiadis
|CYP
|1:28:18
|+10:42
|16
|Michael Serafin
|GGY
|LAP
|+9:43
|17
|Marc Potts
|NI
|LAP
|+9:16
|18
|Phetetso Monese
|LES
|LAP
|+9:11
|19
|Tumelo Makae
|LES
|LAP
|+11:07
|20
|Oliver Lowthorpe
|JEY
|LAP
|+9:27
|21
|Andrew Colver
|GGY
|LAP
|+9:20