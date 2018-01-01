Commonwealth Games: Road - Men's Road Race
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|Average speed
|1
|AUS
|Steele Von Hoff
|3:57:01
|42.605
|2
|WAL
|Jonathan Mould
|3:57:01
|42.605
|3
|SA
|Clint Hendricks
|3:57:01
|42.605
|4
|NI
|Mark Downey
|3:57:01
|42.605
|5
|NZ
|Hayden McCormick
|3:57:01
|42.605
|6
|NZ
|Shane Archbold
|3:57:01
|42.605
|7
|GGY
|Tobyn Horton
|3:57:01
|42.605
|8
|ENG
|Thomas Stewart
|3:57:01
|42.605
|9
|AUS
|Cameron Meyer
|3:57:01
|42.605
|10
|NZ
|Samuel Gaze
|3:57:04
|42.596
|11
|NZ
|James Oram
|3:57:10
|42.578
|12
|ENG
|Ian Bibby
|3:57:12
|42.572
|13
|NZ
|Jack Bauer
|3:57:22
|42.542
|14
|WAL
|Luke Rowe
|3:57:54
|42.446
|15
|CYP
|Andreas Miltiadis
|3:57:58
|42.435
|16
|NZ
|Jason Christie
|3:57:58
|42.435
|17
|SCO
|Mark Stewart
|3:57:58
|42.435
|18
|SA
|Brendon Davids
|3:57:58
|42.435
|19
|KEN
|Suleiman Kangangi
|3:57:58
|42.435
|20
|UGA
|Charles Kagimu
|3:57:58
|42.435
|21
|RWA
|Jean Claude Uwizeye
|3:57:58
|42.435
|22
|NI
|Cameron Orr
|3:57:58
|42.435
|23
|RWA
|Didier Munyaneza
|3:58:00
|42.429
|24
|RWA
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana
|3:58:01
|42.426
|25
|AUS
|Mathew Hayman
|3:58:07
|42.408
|26
|ENG
|Christopher Latham
|3:59:08
|42.227
|27
|SA
|Bradley Potgieter
|3:59:08
|42.227
|28
|NI
|Marc Potts
|3:59:08
|42.227
|29
|GGY
|James Mclaughlin
|3:59:11
|42.219
|30
|MRI
|Christopher Rougier-Lagane
|3:59:11
|42.219
|31
|WAL
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson
|3:59:35
|42.148
|32
|IOM
|Jake Kelly
|3:59:35
|42.148
|33
|GGY
|Jack English
|3:59:35
|42.148
|34
|IOM
|Leon Mazzone
|3:59:35
|42.148
|35
|SCO
|Grant Ferguson
|3:59:35
|42.148
|36
|NAM
|Tristan De Lange
|3:59:35
|42.148
|37
|RWA
|Joseph Areruya
|3:59:39
|42.136
|38
|SA
|Nicholas Dlamini
|3:59:39
|42.136
|39
|KEN
|Salim Kipkemboi
|3:59:39
|42.136
|40
|NAM
|Dan Craven
|3:59:39
|42.136
|41
|WAL
|Peter Kibble
|3:59:39
|42.136
|42
|ENG
|Harry Tanfield
|3:59:39
|42.136
|43
|AUS
|Mitchell Docker
|3:59:39
|42.136
|44
|NAM
|Dirk Coetzee
|4:05:45
|41.091
|45
|JEY
|Daniel Halksworth
|4:06:26
|40.977
|46
|AUS
|Alexander Edmondson
|4:06:36
|40.949
|47
|AUS
|Callum Scotson
|4:06:36
|40.949
|48
|CAN
|Michael Foley
|4:07:59
|40.720
|49
|MRI
|Alexandre Mayer
|4:07:59
|40.720
|50
|IOM
|Thomas Mazzone
|4:08:16
|40.674
For a full list of non-finishing competitors visit the Commonwealth Games website