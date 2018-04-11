Commonwealth Games: Shooter Tim Kneale wins Isle of Man's first medal in Gold Coast

Tim Kneale celebrates winning the Isle of Man's first medal of this year's Games

Shooter Tim Kneale has won the Isle of Man's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

The 35-year-old finished second in the men's individual double trap to earn a silver medal to go with the bronze he won at the Delhi Games eight years ago.

Kneale said: "This is the highlight of my career and it means the world."

After comfortably qualifying for the six-man final, he shot 70, four targets behind Scotland's David McMath.

Media playback is not supported on this device McMath wins double trap gold and Isle of Man win first medal

Kneale's coach Ed Barker said: "It's been a real test of nerves for everyone out here.

"The win is a testament to Tim's hard work and preparation - that is what has got him through in the end."

Kneale narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal in Rio in 2016, after losing a shoot-off for bronze against Team GB team-mate Steven Scott.

'Home means so much'

Tim Kneale takes aim during the double trap event

"It's immeasurable and hard to put into words what it means to be here representing the island and wear the three Legs of Man," an emotional Kneale told the BBC.

"It's special. It's home. Home means so much. It's a great feeling to be here and doing my best.

"It's absolutely fantastic."