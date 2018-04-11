BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's Aisha Praught stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase
Jamaican Praught stuns Kenyans in steeplechase
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Jamaica's Aisha Praught stuns Kenyan athletes Celliphine Chespol and Purity Kirui to snatch gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Scotland's McMath wins double trap gold & Isle of Man get first medal
Available to UK users only