BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher defends 1m springboard title
'Never in doubt' - Laugher defends 1m springboard title
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Jack Laugher retains his 1m springboard title at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, with Scotland's James Heatly taking the bronze medal.
