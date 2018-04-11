BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Rosie Eccles & England's Sandy Ryan to fight for 69kg gold
It's Wales v England for women's 69kg boxing gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales' Rosie Eccles and England's Sandy Ryan win their semi-final bouts to set up a mouth-watering 69kg gold medal fight, with the loser guaranteed a silver medal.
