BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Rosie Eccles & England's Sandy Ryan to fight for 69kg gold

It's Wales v England for women's 69kg boxing gold

Wales' Rosie Eccles and England's Sandy Ryan win their semi-final bouts to set up a mouth-watering 69kg gold medal fight, with the loser guaranteed a silver medal.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: 'Never in doubt' - Laugher defends 1m springboard title

Available to UK users only

Top Stories