Commonwealth Games: Guernsey to look at support for boxer Billy Le Poullain

Billy Le Poullain said he was 'devastated' after losing to Pakistan's Gul Zaib on a split decision

Guernsey's Commonwealth Games Association will examine ways to support boxer Billy Le Poullain for a bid to win a medal at Birmingham 2022.

The 22-year-old welterweight from Alderney lost on the opening day of Gold Coast 2018 on a split decision.

"We need to talk to him offline and say 'what is best for you?," Garry Collins, Guernsey's Chef de Mission said.

"Do you need more coaching away form the island? What can we do for 2022, because he's certainly got the talent."

Collins continued: "He just needs sculpting into a champion and at the moment it's great for us to have boxing here for the first time."

Guernsey have not won a Commonwealth medal since pistol shooters Adrian Breton and Graham La Maitre took bronze in the pairs event in 1994.

Despite that, Collins says the Games are crucial for sportsmen and women from the island.

"We've still got five or six events, so maybe we can get a medal for Guernsey which would be absolutely brilliant," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We're having some great success here, people back home might say 'you're not coming back with medals', but they are close, we are not far away,

"Guernsey is competing and we're making a name for ourselves again."