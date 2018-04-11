Commonwealth Games: Wales guaranteed to beat best overseas haul

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gilbert Miles produces incredible bronze-winning shot

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Wales are guaranteed to beat their best overseas Commonwealth Games medal haul after more success on day seven at Australia's Gold Coast.

Welsh bowlers Julie Thomas and Gilbert Miles defeated Scotland to win bronze in the mixed B2/B3 pairs.

Boxer Rosie Eccles will fight for gold after winning her semi-final, while Mickey McDonagh and Sammy Lee have secured at least bronze medals.

Wales have officially won 23 medals and are guaranteed another four in boxing.

That tally of 27 so far would surpass the previous overseas Games best of 25 medals in Auckland in 1990, which included 10 golds.

The highest overall medal haul came in Glasgow 2014 when Wales secured 36 podium positions.

Wales' 2018 current officially tally stands at seven gold medals, eight silver and eight bronze.

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Rosie Eccles is going for gold

Slice of success for Eccles

The four Welsh boxers are not official medallists yet but have secured podium positions.

Eccles defeated Australian Kaye Scott in the women's 69kg last four match to reach Saturday's final against England's Sandy Ryan.

The 21-year-old from Chepstow says her victory is vindication for her hard work in training.

"It's what you dream of," said Eccles.

"The training we put ourselves through and the coaching and performance team have got it spot on.

"We're running up hills in Merthyr at God knows what time in the morning, your lungs are bursting and you're training four times a day.

"To come here and pull it off with your team behind you is something special and I'm absolutely ecstatic.

"I'll sit back and watch the fight because that wasn't my perfect fight by any means - we'd been sparring a few weeks ago actually so maybe that's why. But I'll focus, rest, recover and then go again."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales' Rosie Eccles and England's Sandy Ryan qualify for the women's 69kg boxing final

McDonagh defeated Thadius Katua from Papua New Guinea at 60kg to gain at least a bronze medal.

The 21-year-old was far too classy for Katua and won by a wide margin and will face Australian Harry Garside in the semi-finals.

Lee won his 81kg bout against Uganda's Regarn Simbwa and is also assured of a podium place. It was his first fight of the Games after receiving a bye through to the quarter-finals and now takes on Clay Waterman of Australia.

Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Lauren Price is also in semi-final action on Friday.

Bowls bronze

In the only official Wales medal winning performance of the day, Thomas and Miles beat Scotland 13-12 in a dramatic sudden-death end to win bronze in the lawn bowls mixed B2/B3 pairs.

Welsh skipper Miles produced a sensational shot to steal victory when the teams were tied in the last end.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bronze medal means 'absolutely everything'

John Wilson and Byron John help as lead and skip director roles in this visually impaired category.

Welsh skipper Miles produced a sensational shot to steal victory when the teams were tied in the last end.

Laura Daniels and Jess Sims were knocked out of the women's pairs competition despite starting the day with a win against Northern Ireland 18-13 but losing 23-17 to South Africa.

The triples of Emma Woodock, Caroline Taylor and Anwen Butten reached the quarter-finals despite losing their last group game to New Zealand 19-15, before being comprehensively defeated 16-1 by England in the last eight.

Gareth Morris and Chris Watson, who won silver medals in the Queens Prize Pairs shooting, have not made a great start to the individual competition. Morris is 15th and Watson 20th after day one of qualifying.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales' medal winning swimmers so happy

The Welsh squash doubles pair Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery beat Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar from Pakistan 2-0 but lost 2-1 to India.

The men's pair of Joel Makin and Peter Creed also lost 2-1 to Indian opposition. The mixed doubles pair of Evans and Creed beat Marlene West and Cameron Stafford 2-0 from the Cayman Islands.

Defeats for Carey and Thomas

Interest ended in the women's table tennis singles at the last 32 stage as Chloe Thomas and Charlotte Carey lost to Australian Tracey Feng and Malaysia's Ying Ho respectively.

Joshua Stacey made a winning start to his para table tennis competition, beating Ian Kent from Canada.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Now I really want to win' - Hursey

Wales' women's hockey team lost 1-0 to Malaysia in their final pool game and will face Ghana in the battle for ninth place, while the winless netball squad finished their pool campaign with a fifth defeat, this time against Malawi 68-53 and will now face Fiji to decide 11th/12th place.

The rhythmic gymnastics trio of Laura Halford, Gemma Frizelle and Abigail Hanford finish fifth in the team final. Halford also goes through to four individual finals, while Frizelle made it through to two.

Rebecca Chapman failed to qualify for the women's long jump final with her best effort of 6.02m.