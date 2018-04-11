Commonwealth Games: Wales' Rosie Eccles will face England's Sandy Ryan in 69kg final

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales' Rosie Eccles and England's Sandy Ryan qualify for the women's 69kg boxing final

Wales' Rosie Eccles will face England's Sandy Ryan for Commonwealth gold after both claimed tense semi-final wins.

Eccles, 21, defeated Australia's Kaye Scott moments before Ryan, 24, reached the women's 69kg final by beating Canada's Marie-Jeanne Parent.

Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara won every round against home boxer Tasmyn Benny on the Gold Coast to reach the 45-48kg final and guarantee silver.

Ten other home nations fighters are guaranteed bronze medals.

England's Paige Murney insisted she would "change the colour" of the bronze medal she ensured by beating Northern Ireland's Alanna Nihell at 60kg, while team-mate Lisa Whiteside sealed bronze at 51kg, the latest step in her comeback from a fractured skull in 2015.

"It took a long time getting my timing back, my speed back, my balance, but now I'm in the best shape of my life," she said. "I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my family. I've done this for you mum."

Scotland's Reece McFadden and Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine both won and will face one another in the 52kg last four.

Losing semi-finalists are both given bronze medals and Irvine will hold a substantial reach advantage over his rival as they seek a place in the gold-medal match.

Northern Ireland also secured at least bronze medals through Steven Donnelly (75kg), James McGivern (60kg) and Carly McNaul (51kg), who claimed quarter-final wins.

Scotland's John Docherty said beating England's Benjamin Whittaker at 75kg will prove to be his "hardest fight of the tournament".

The pair spar as part of the GB Boxing set-up but Docherty's victory gives him at least a bronze medal and a semi-final meeting with Cameroon's Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue, who somersaulted across the ring after his own win.

Wales ensured medals as Sammy Lee (81kg) and Michael McDonagh (60kg) won their quarter-finals.

There will be no boxing at the Oxenford Studios venue on Thursday, a first rest day in the event.

The home nations have now guaranteed 22 medals in the ring. In 2010 they delivered 16, while at Glasgow 2014 the figure was 25.