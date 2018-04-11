Commonwealth Games: Robbie Grabarz fails to land high jump medal

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: England's Robbie Grabarz fails in high jump final

Robbie Grabarz's hopes of winning a Commonwealth Games high jump medal were dashed by an underwhelming display on the Gold Coast.

The Englishman, 30, failed to clear 2.21m - 16cm short of his personal best - to go out in the early stages.

England's Dina Asher-Smith qualified for the 200m final in 22.44 seconds.

Team-mate Bianca Williams also went through with Olympic champions Elaine Thompson and Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

The final is on Thursday (12:38 BST).

In the men's 200m semis, England's Zharnel Hughes kept plenty in reserve as he won through to a final that will also feature Northern Ireland's Leon Reid.

Shara Proctor, a silver medallist at the 2015 World Championships, produced the biggest leap of long jump qualifying with 6.89m as England team-mates Jazmin Sawyers and Lorraine Ugen also progressed.

It was a bitterly disappointing evening for London 2012 bronze medallist Grabarz, who is making his debut at the Commonwealth Games after injury ruled him out of Glasgow 2014.

The five-time British champion also struggled at the World Indoor Championships in March, where he finished ninth after failing at 2.25m.

He told BBC One: "I'm not enjoying competing at the moment, I can't pinpoint why.

"I opened up well at the beginning of the season, I'm just not enjoying it. I have to find that pleasure or find something else to do. It is not like I'm in bad shape."

Elsewhere South Africa's Luvo Manyonga added the Commonwealth crown to the world title he won in London last year, while Botswana's 34-year-old Amantle Montsho won her second Commonwealth 400m title, eight years after her first.

But the theme throughout the evening, as it has been through the Games, was host nation success.

Following Grabarz's exit, Brandon Starc - the older brother of Australian international cricketer Mitchell - claimed a surprise gold with a personal best of 2.32m in the high jump.

Kathryn Mitchell and Kelsey-Lee Roberts completed a one-two in the javelin, as did Cameron Cromie and Marty Jackson in the T38 shot put.

Sixteen-year-old four-time world champion Isis Holt roared away to victory in the T35 100m ahead of Scotland's Maria Lyle.

Australia has 56 gold medals at the Games, 31 more than closest rivals England.

The green and gold of Jamaica also got an airing however as Aisha Praught took 3,000m steeplechase gold in the opening race of the evening, ending Kenya's dominance of an event in which they have scored successive podium clean sweeps at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2015. England's Rosie Clarke finished just outside the medals in fourth.