BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Leon Reid thrilled to book 200m final spot in front of mum
Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid says he had to clinch a place in the 200m final at the Commonwealth Games after his mother came all the way to Australia to support him.
The 23-year-old Bath-born athlete held his form impressively over the final 50 metres to pip Montserrat's Julius Morris for the second qualifying spot as he clocked 20.61 seconds.
