BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: India edge out England in last minute thriller
'What a comeback' - India edge out England in last minute thriller
- From the section Commonwealth Games
India score a last-minute winner to beat England 4-3 and top pool A match in a thrilling match at the Commonwealth Games, meaning England face hosts Australia in Friday's semi-final.
