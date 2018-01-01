Gold Coast 2018: Athletics - Men's Discus Throw

Qualification

Group A
RankCountryNameDistance
1JAMFedrick Dacres66.20Q
2AUSBenn Harradine61.64q
3SAMAlex Rose59.11q
4JEYZane Duquemin57.66q
5PNGDe`bono Paraka49.02q
CYPAndreas ChristouNM
TTOAkeem StewartDNS

Group B

Group B
RankCountryNameDistance
1JAMTraves Smikle64.69Q
2AUSMatty Denny64.67Q
3CYPApostolos Parellis61.45q
4NGAStephen Mozia59.95q
5AUSMitchell Cooper59.68q
6IVBEldred Henry50.43q
7FIJMustapha Fall39.68q
MASMuhammad ShamshuddinNM

Top Stories