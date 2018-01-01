Gold Coast 2018: Athletics - Men's Discus Throw
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Qualification
|Group A
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Distance
|1
|JAM
|Fedrick Dacres
|66.20
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Benn Harradine
|61.64
|q
|3
|SAM
|Alex Rose
|59.11
|q
|4
|JEY
|Zane Duquemin
|57.66
|q
|5
|PNG
|De`bono Paraka
|49.02
|q
|CYP
|Andreas Christou
|NM
|TTO
|Akeem Stewart
|DNS
Group B
|Group B
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Distance
|1
|JAM
|Traves Smikle
|64.69
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Matty Denny
|64.67
|Q
|3
|CYP
|Apostolos Parellis
|61.45
|q
|4
|NGA
|Stephen Mozia
|59.95
|q
|5
|AUS
|Mitchell Cooper
|59.68
|q
|6
|IVB
|Eldred Henry
|50.43
|q
|7
|FIJ
|Mustapha Fall
|39.68
|q
|MAS
|Muhammad Shamshuddin
|NM