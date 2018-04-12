BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sam Gaze makes remarkable comeback to take mountain bike gold

NZ's Gaze makes remarkable comeback to take gold

Sam Gaze outsprints fellow Kiwi Anton Cooper to win Commonwealth Games mountain bike gold after being forced to make a stop in the technical zone during the final lap.

