Commonwealth Games: Zharnel Hughes disqualified from 200m after crossing line first

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Zharnel Hughes was dramatically denied a maiden gold medal as he was disqualified from the men's 200m final at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old dipped just ahead of Jereem Richards but was judged to have impeded his Trinidad and Tobago rival, who was awarded the gold.

Team England's appeal against Hughes' disqualification was rejected.

Scotland's Eilidh Doyle won silver in the 400m hurdles, while England's Kyle Langford did the same in the 800m.

England's Dina Asher-Smith took bronze from a top-quality women's 200m final.

The 22-year-old dipped ahead of double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica to take third by a hundredth of a second in 22.29 seconds in a race won by the Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

It is Asher-Smith's first individual major championship medal after finishing fourth at the World Championships in London in 2017 and fifth at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Doyle, who achieved the same result at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014, finished 0.47 seconds behind Jamaican winner Janieve Russell.

"That meant so much - I knew this would be the hardest Games to win a medal," said the 31-year-old.

Langford, 22, ran a superb personal best of one minute 45.16 seconds as he finished fast behind Kenyan winner Wycliffe Kinyamal, who tied up dramatically as he approached the line. Scotland's Jake Wightman finished down in fourth with defending champion Nijel Amos of Botswana out of sorts and eighth.

England's Paralympic and world champion Sophie Hahn, 21, won the T38 100m title in 12.46 seconds while Wales' Olivia Breen finished third in 13.35.

It was Hughes' disqualification in the penultimate race of the evening that set the Carrera Stadium abuzz.

The 22-year-old, who switched to represent Britain from Anguilla in June 2015, appeared to have secured a breakthrough title as he crossed the line.

It was only after completing a lap of honour that Hughes was informed of his disqualification by an official.

England's Shara Procter - competing at a Commonwealth Games for the first time since representing Anguilla as a teenager at Melbourne 2006 - took bronze in the long jump with a leap of 6.75m.

Meanwhile, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after the first day of the heptathlon after a 23.56sec 200m took her back into top spot in the overall standings following a poor shot put.

The competition concludes with the long jump, javelin and 800m on Friday.

Kyron McMaster won the British Virgin Islands' first gold in Commonwealth Games history in the men's 400m as he powered home in a world-leading 48.25 seconds.

The result is some redemption for the 21-year-old after he entered the World Championships in London last summer as favourite, but was disqualified for a lane infringement in the heats.

England's Jack Green finished fourth, missing a medal by just two hundredths of a second.

Earlier in the day, England's Tiffany Porter and Alicia Barrett qualified for the 100m hurdles final.

England's Alexandra Bell ran a personal best to reach the women's 800m final as the second-fastest qualifier behind South Africa's Olympic champion Caster Semanya but Scotland's 2014 silver medallist Lynsey Sharp missed out.