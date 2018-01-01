Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg

Gold medal match

CANSteven TakahashivRahul AwareIND

Bronze medal matches

SAJan CombrinckvEbikewenimo WelsonNGR
PAKMuhammad BilalvGeorge RammENG

Semi-finals

CANSteven TakahashiW-LEbikewenimo WelsonNGR
PAKMuhammad BilalL-WRahul AwareIND

Repechage

BYEJan CombrinckSA
ENGGeorge RammW-LThomas CicchiniAUS

Quarter-finals

CountryNameResultNameCountry
CANSteven TakahashiW-LJan CombrinckSA
NGREbikewenimo WelsonW-LViorel EtkoSCO
SRIDivoshan Charles FernandoL-WMuhammad BilalPAK
AUSThomas CicchiniL-WRahul AwareIND

Round of 16

CountryNameResultNameCountry
SRIDivoshan Charles FernandoW-LRoss ConnellySCO
PAKMuhammad BilalW-LGary GiordmainaMLT
NRULowe BinghamL-WThomas CicchiniAUS
INDRahul AwareW-LGeorge RammENG

Top Stories