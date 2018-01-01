Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg
Gold medal match
|CAN
|Steven Takahashi
|v
|Rahul Aware
|IND
Bronze medal matches
|SA
|Jan Combrinck
|v
|Ebikewenimo Welson
|NGR
|PAK
|Muhammad Bilal
|v
|George Ramm
|ENG
Semi-finals
|CAN
|Steven Takahashi
|W-L
|Ebikewenimo Welson
|NGR
|PAK
|Muhammad Bilal
|L-W
|Rahul Aware
|IND
Repechage
|BYE
|Jan Combrinck
|SA
|ENG
|George Ramm
|W-L
|Thomas Cicchini
|AUS
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Name
|Country
|CAN
|Steven Takahashi
|W-L
|Jan Combrinck
|SA
|NGR
|Ebikewenimo Welson
|W-L
|Viorel Etko
|SCO
|SRI
|Divoshan Charles Fernando
|L-W
|Muhammad Bilal
|PAK
|AUS
|Thomas Cicchini
|L-W
|Rahul Aware
|IND
Round of 16
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Name
|Country
|SRI
|Divoshan Charles Fernando
|W-L
|Ross Connelly
|SCO
|PAK
|Muhammad Bilal
|W-L
|Gary Giordmaina
|MLT
|NRU
|Lowe Bingham
|L-W
|Thomas Cicchini
|AUS
|IND
|Rahul Aware
|W-L
|George Ramm
|ENG