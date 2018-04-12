Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh wins bronze in women's 50m rifle prone

From the section

McIntosh (right, with winner Martina Lindsay Veloso and silver medallist Tejaswini Sawant) joins mother Shirley and sister Jennifer as a Commonwealth Games medallist

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh became the third member of her family to win a Commonwealth Games shooting medal as she took bronze in the women's 50m rifle prone event.

The 22-year-old scored 618.1 points, just 2.9 behind the gold medal winner Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore. India's Tejaswini Sawant took silver.

Older sister Jennifer, who won two golds in Delhi in 2010, came eighth.

Their mother Shirley won gold in the 50m rifle prone event at Victoria 1994.

England's Lina Jones came fourth on the Gold Coast, with the Isle of Man's Rachel Glover sixth.