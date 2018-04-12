Commonwealth Games: NI's Leon Reid wins 200m bronze after disqualification

Media playback is not supported on this device Sprint drama as 200m winner Hughes disqualified

Leon Reid has won Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth Games athletics medal since 1990 as he took bronze after the disqualification of England's Zharnel Hughes.

Hughes crossed the line first but was then disqualified for running outside his lane as he attempted to hold off Trinidad & Tobago's Jereem Richards.

The revised result left Richards taking gold in 20.12 seconds.

Canada's Aaron Brown took the silver in 20.34 with Reid clocking 20.55.

Hughes had crossed the line in the same time as 20.12 and was initially given the verdict in a photo-finish before his disqualification.

An England team appeal against Hughes' disqualification was later turned down by Games officials as Northern Ireland clinched their 11th medal of the Games.

Reid's reaction after learning that England's appeal against Hughes' disqualification had been rejected

In front of Usain Bolt, it was Bath-based Reid's second-quickest ever race and after learning of his surprise medal, his emotions ran over.

"I had a little cry. I'm very excited. I'm going to find my mum and celebrate tonight.

"I'm going jet-skiing - but after the medal ceremony (on Friday).

"Most importantly for the team, I hope we can all move up together.

"All of them were here supporting me and I feel they were there in the last 50 with me. I could hear my name being screamed and I wasn't going to give up."

Leon Reid (right) was upgraded to bronze after Zharnel Hughes' disqualification

Hughes disqualified after victory lap

Just as was the case in his semi-final, Reid maintained his form well over the closing 50 metres to win the apparent battle for fourth place as he finished 0.03 seconds ahead of South Africa's Clarence Munyai with Zambia's Sydney Siame (20.62) and Trinidad's Kyle Greaux (20.63) also not far behind.

However, Hughes then learnt of his disqualification after completing his victory lap.

High jumper Janet Boyle and discus thrower Jackie McKernan were the last Northern Ireland track and field medallists when they both won silver in Christchurch in 1990.

Philip Beattie won Northern Ireland's last track Commonwealth Games medal when he took 400m hurdles gold in Edinburgh in 1986.

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: NI's Kelly points to positives despite quarter-final exit

Bowler Kelly beaten in quarter-final

Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly was defeated 21-9 by Australian Aaron Wilson in the Commonwealth Games men's bowls singles quarter-final.

The men's fours team also lost out at the quarter-final stage after going down 13-9 to Australia.

The quarter-final exits of Ballymoney man Kelly and fours team leaves Northern Ireland without a Commonwealth Games bowls medal for the first time since 1978.

Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean is out of the 800m after finishing seventh in her heat in a time of 2:03.30.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kate O'Connor equals high jump personal best in heptathlon

Mageean's time was well outside her personal best of 2:00:79 set in 2016 as she bowed out of the Games after finishing 13th in the 1500m final.

"I gave my all in those 1500s. I was fighting in that. I prepared myself for both but this was hard stepping out here," said Mageean.

Also in the athletics, 17-year-old Kate O'Connor is ninth after the opening day in the heptathlon with her four events including equalling her high jump personal best of 1.78m.

O'Connor produced a solid opening 100m hurdles of 14.99 seconds and her shot putt was within a metre of her personal best as she threw 11.97m before finishing the day with a 200m performance of 25.26 which was 0.20 outside her lifetime best.

Calvert lies in ninth spot

David Calvert, who is chasing a ninth Commonwealth Games medal, lies ninth after day two of the fill bore rifle competition - Jack Alexander is 19th.

Paul McCreery was defeated 4-0 to England's Samuel Walker in the last 16 of the men's table tennis singles.

McCreey also lost in the last 16 of the doubles alongside Ashley Robinson with the Northern Ireland pair beaten 3-0 by Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty of India.

Sinead Chambers and Rachael Darragh lost their badminton doubles last-16 game 21-19, 21-7 against Malaysia.

There was also disappointment for the netball team after they were beaten 60-52 by Malawi in the 7th-8th place play-off.

In mountain biking Cameron Orr came in a creditable eighth spot while Marc Potts was back in 18th place.